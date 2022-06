“For many, the British monarchy is a symbol of colonial oppression, with a history that contributed to hampering the expression of unique domestic identities.”

Happy Platinum Jubilee, but Canadians have had it with the monarchy

As the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is marked this week with four days of celebrations in England, a new study has found that Canadians are more inclined to support the severing of ties with the monarchy. According to the Angus Reid Institute, 3 in 5 Canadians (58%) support the monarchy abolition movement.

“The monarchy abolition movement is nothing new, though it has moved slowly. India introduced its own post-colonial constitution in 1950, leaving the British crown behind. Pakistan followed in 1956. In the 1970s, Sierra Leone, Guyana, Malta, and Trinidad and Tobago cut ties with the British Royal Family as well, among others. “Recently, an attempted celebration of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in Jamaica turned into further evidence of the Royal Family’s waning influence. That country surprised Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with news it was following the path of Barbados and cutting ties with the monarchy last month.” —Angus Reid Institute

The poll also found that 76% of Canadians believe the Royal Family is either no longer relevant or becoming less relevant. 2% of Canadians believe the monarchy is more relevant than ever.

Just 5% of Canadians believe the Royal Family solely reflects modern values. 82% believe the monarchy reflects outdated values, including 33% who feel it also represents some modern values.

This article was originally published on April 21 and updated on June 2, 2022.

