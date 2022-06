A$AP Rocky was meant to be the festival’s Saturday night headliner.

Montreal summer music festival Osheaga has just announced that Future will be replacing A$AP Rocky as the headliner for Saturday night.

“We are pleased to announce that Future is joining the Saturday lineup as a new headliner! Unfortunately, A$AP Rocky will not be able to participate in Osheaga this year.” —Osheaga

❗MISE À JOUR ❗

Nous avons le plaisir d'annoncer que @1future s'ajoute à la programmation du samedi, en tant que nouvelle tête d'affiche ! 💥

Malheureusement, A$AP Rocky ne sera pas en mesure de participer à Osheaga cette année.

Obtenez vos passes 👉 https://t.co/HrmDgM5mWu pic.twitter.com/HS5SbPnlmT — OSHEAGA (@osheaga) June 27, 2022 Future replaces A$AP Rocky as Osheaga headliner

Osheaga will take place from July 29 to 31. The other headliners are Arcade Fire and Dua Lipa.

For more on Osheaga 2022, please visit the festival’s website.

