Language politics have risen to the forefront again thanks to Bill 96, while 73% of Quebecers say Legault and the CAQ are doing a poor job on healthcare.

According to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute, the approval rating of François Legault is down 8 points since March to 44%, the lowest since he became premier of Quebec in October 2018.

Legault’s approval hit an all-time high of 77% in May 2020, and has since been trending downward.

“Language politics have risen to the forefront again in Quebec, as Legault and the Coalition Avenir Quebec’s Bill 96 received royal assent. There is a sharp language divide in Legault’s approval — 4 in 5 (83%) English-speaking Quebecers disapprove of Legault while more than half (53%) of French-speakers instead approve of him. As a fall election looms, three-quarters (73%) of Quebecers say Legault and the CAQ government is doing a ‘poor job’ on healthcare.” —Angus Reid Institute

The approval rating of François Legault amoung anglophones decreased from 29% in March to 13% in June. Among francophones, Legault’s approval dropped from 59% to 53% over the same time period.

François Legault approval rating down to 44%, a new low

The premier with the highest approval rating is currently Tim Houston of Nova Scotia (62%), while the premier with the lowest approval rating is Heather Stefanson of Manitoba (23%).

