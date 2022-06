Dollar Cinema is closing as Decarie Square makes way for condos

Following the decision by Decarie Square to not renew any of their tenants’ leases this year, beloved budget movie theatre Dollar Cinema has confirmed it will be closing. Owner Bernie Gurberg, who opened the theatre in 2004, shared the news on Twitter, saying, “Sad news for Dollar Cinema patrons.” The theatre’s lease is up on July 31, and Gurberg hopes to make the best of the coming weeks.

The land occupied by Decarie Square will reportedly be used for a condo project in the future.

For the theatre’s full programming, please visit the Dollar Cinema website.

