For the first time since the 2021 election, the Conservatives are polling higher than the Liberals.

According to the latest federal voting intentions poll in Canada by Léger, support for the Liberal Party of Canada is now 30%, 3 percentage points lower than their performance in the 2021 federal election. The Conservative Party is polling in first place at 32%, 2 points below where they were at the time of the election, while support for the NDP is 21%, 3 points higher.

Conservative 32%, Liberal 30%, NDP 21%: LÉGER

The official results of the 2021 federal election in Canada have been placed below, compared to the final Léger poll result two days ahead of the election, on Sept. 18.

