One property owner reportedly sent notices of work or rent increases to dozens of residents who live in five of their buildings and who now fear being forced to leave their homes.

Following a report of new renovictions in Montreal, the city’s Housing and Social Cohesion Commission has issued a statement, referring to the actions taken by the building owners as “revolting” and “despicable.”

Dozens of residents from five buildings in the city were reportedly recently sent notices of work or rent increase, and fear being forced to leave their homes. All five buildings were recently purchased by real estate agent David Powell and his partners.

Sud-Ouest Mayor Benoit Dorais, who is also a Member of the Housing and Social Cohesion Commission of the Montreal Metropolitan Community, reacted to the report, condemning the “schemes” used to take advantage of tenants.

“Already in normal times, this is not acceptable. In the middle of the housing crisis, when middle-class households are struggling to find housing, it’s revolting, despicable. I strongly denounce the use of schemes by several owners!” —Benoit Dorais

Déjà en temps normal, ce n'est pas acceptable. En pleine #crise du #logement, alors que même des ménages de la classe moyenne peinent à se loger, c'est révoltant, ignoble. Je dénonce vertement l'utilisation de #stratagèmes par plusieurs proprios ! #polMtl

