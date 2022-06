“As global security is being threatened, it’s more important than ever for democracies like Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark to work together alongside Indigenous peoples, to resolve our differences in accordance with international law.”

Hans Island, a barren uninhabited island located in the Arctic passage sitting within the territorial waters of both Canada and Greenland (Denmark), has been a source of contention between the two countries, with both claiming the island as their own since the 1970s. Today Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that a land border between Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark has been established. The agreement, Trudeau says, helps strengthen Arctic sovereignty.

“The agreement also maintains the traditional, symbolic, and historic significance of the island to Inuit in Kalaallit Nunaat and to Inuit in Nunavut, and ensures access to and movement on the entirety of the island.” —Justin Trudeau

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly also commented on Canada’s agreement with Denmark.

“The Arctic is a beacon for international cooperation, where the rule of law prevails. As global security is being threatened, it’s more important than ever for democracies like Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark to work together alongside Indigenous peoples, to resolve our differences in accordance with international law.” —Mélanie Joly

We’ve reached a historic milestone in the relationship between Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark – the dispute over Hans Island has officially ended. Yesterday, Minister @MelanieJoly and Minister @JeppeKofod signed an agreement to resolve outstanding boundary issues. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 15, 2022 Canada now officially has a land border with Denmark



