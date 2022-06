The Bloc Montréal leader criticized the Liberals for proposing three mandatory French courses in English CEGEPs.

Bloc Montréal leader Balarama Holness has released a statement criticizing the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) for their flip-flopping on Bill 96, specifically regarding their proposal that three mandatory French courses should be introduced in English CEGEPs. Holness also took the opportunity to criticize the Liberals for their stance on “Bonjour-Hi.”

Holness, who will be running in NDG in the Quebec election on Oct. 3, was responding to concerns over his candidacy, as over 60% of votes in the riding in 2018 when to the QLP. “It’s a new election, and with your support we can win,” says Holness.

Bloc Montréal’s mission is to better represent Montrealers at the National Assembly.

“We recognize that Quebec is distinct within Canada. But Montreal is also distinct within Quebec.” —Balarama Holness

