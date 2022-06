Québec Solidaire has the highest percentage of separatists of any party, after the Parti Québécois.

Almost half of Québec Solidaire supporters want Quebec to separate from Canada

According to a new poll by Mainstreet Research, 46% of Québec Solidaire supporters would vote in favour of Quebec sovereignty if François Legault were to hold a referendum. This is higher than the percentage of CAQ supporters, 42%, who would want Quebec to separate from Canada.

The party with the most support for Quebec sovereignty is the Parti Québécois (90%), while the party with the lowest support is the Quebec Liberal Party (5%).

Overall, 33% of Quebecers would vote in favour of Quebec sovereignty if François Legault were to hold a referendum.

Si le gouvernement de François Legault tenait un référendum sur la souveraineté du Québec, voteriez-vous…



🔴67% Contre la souveraineté

🔵33% Pour la souveraineté



Analyse → https://t.co/XUY0u0G76L



Résultats ventilés selon les intentions de vote ci-dessous #polqc pic.twitter.com/GAtGdIgEmm — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) June 16, 2022 Almost half of Québec Solidaire supporters want Quebec to separate from Canada

