Pop dance party promoter SUPER TASTE has confirmed that they’re hosting a Justin Bieber and Friends dance party on June 17 at Théâtre Fairmount in Montreal.

The party starts at 10 p.m. and tickets cost $21.11.

On Friday, Justin Bieber confirmed in a video on Instagram that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt sundrome, which caused his face to be partially paralized, resulting in the postponement of his tour.

SUPER TASTE ended their post by saying, “Get better Justin!”

