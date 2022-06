According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 71% of Quebecers believe the provincial government led by François Legault could be doing more to help them with the rising cost of living and record levels of inflation. Inflation in Quebec is currently 7.5%, the highest level since July 1991.

At least two-thirds of Canadians in every province believe their provincial government has done a poor job on inflation, with Newfoundland residents being most likely to agree, at 90%. Inflation in Newfoundland is now 8%.

“While several causes of inflation are beyond the control of provincial governments, there are some measures that that level of government could take to offer constituents relief. Quebec sent out a one-time payment of $500 to those with a net income of less than $100,000 annually. The overriding belief of Canadians is that their provincial government could be doing more to help.” —Angus Reid Institute

