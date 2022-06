Canada is an attractive tourist, full of all possible entertainment options for anyone who is interested. The country offers memorable experiences, with its natural beauty, kind people and vibrant culture.

If you are a gambling enthusiast, this country has a lot to offer in the field of entertainment. Canadian players can choose between online casinos and popular gambling resorts spread across the country. We share their passion for both kinds of quality entertainment and thus bring the list of five top-tier casino destinations in Canada you can visit throughout the year.

Fallsview Casino Resort

Located in Niagara Falls, the Fallsview Casino Resort is a unique spot to experience luxurious rooms, top-class comfort, and a casino floor atop the grandeur of a world wonder. Visitors can spend quality time at the Fallsview Entertainment Center and top-notch Avalon Theater, which accommodates up to 5,000 guests. Spectacular entertainment and outstanding acoustics are guaranteed. If you get hungry, the property has 21 Club Steak & Seafood, the Italian restaurant Ponte Vecchio, Splash Bar, R5 Patio & Bar and more. You will find different cuisines from across the world, including Chinese and Asian. The players who want to stay fit while gambling can go to a Spa or Fitness Center.

With more than 3,000 slot machines and video poker games, you will get a memorable gambling experience. Niagara Fallsview accepts players of all levels, offering them wagering options from $0.01 up to $100 per hand. The main gaming floor is an excellent place to play limited table games such as Spanish 21, Roulette, Mississippi Stud, Blackjack, Three-Card Poker, Pai Gow, and Baccarat. Each bet you place counts towards the Momentum Rewards Program.

River Cree Resort and Casino

Dubbed one of the best casinos in Canada, the River Cree offers an outstanding combination of nightlife and dining options. They have what it takes to satisfy even the most demanding customer. Center Bar is a place to order a long drink without leaving the action, while the prestigious Onyx Lounge is the heart of the Embers Casino. Gamblers can refresh in the Lobby Coffee Bar or eat at Cha Express before taking the entire family to The Kitchen Restaurant. In addition to the full-service classic western-themed spot, you can check live sports events and bet in the Tap 25 Sports Bar.

The resort is located in the Greater Edmonton Area, and River Cree is also the best concert and events venue nearby. Depending on the setup, it can host between 500 and 2,500 visitors. The exciting and vibrant casino gaming floor comes with 1,350 slot machines and 40 table games. The Poker Room hosts cash casino games spread around 12 tables. You can also download the free Poker Atlas app to shorten the waiting time for a free spot at a table. The casino is open 24/7.

Caesars Windsor Hotel & Casino

Additionally, the Promotional Kiosk is your number one resource for promotions. For example, you can take any CaesarsRewards or sign up for a free card with a $10 food credit. The online reservation system is connected to your Casino Credit account so that you can transfer funds in a cashless operating system.

The luxury Windsor facilities combine stylish rooms and suites in the Forum and Augustus Towers. Two buildings keep six restaurants and 758 rooms furnished with sizable flat-panel TV screens, premium bedding, climate control and more. Spa services and family amenities are included, and the famous hotel chain gladly accepts guests of all ages.

Casino Rama Resort

Licensed by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Casino Rama has one of the largest gaming floors in Canada. You can find 1800+ slots covering all niches, including traditional fruity-themed titles with progressive jackpot rewards. Canada’s casino and gaming industry distributed all new and featured slot machines so that operators could present them via transmissive screens. High rollers are warmly welcomed in the High Limits Room to try Baccarat and High-Limit Blackjack as pinnacles. Other gambling options include Touch Bet Roulette, Texas Hold’em, Let It Ride Bonus and High Card Flush.

You can join the “My Club Rewards Program” at the front desk by presenting nothing more than an ID card. Free membership has five tiers, and Canadian players level while betting. Accordingly, you can earn free play, claim exclusive promotions, great dining, access exclusive events or enjoy Rama resort rewards. To achieve a loyalty point, wager $10 on reel slots, $20 on video poker games and $40 on electronic gaming tables.

Casino de Montréal

Working as the Quebec gambling forerunner, the casino opened new facilities in 2022 to host live dealer games. The Canadian casino offers 100 gaming tables such as Touch Bet and Interactive Roulette, War, Free Bet Blackjack, Spanish 21, Switch, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, and the OK Poker Room. Moreover, the Montreal Casino is home to the PowerBucks series of IGT progressive jackpots where the main prize never goes below $1 million.

Prospective customers have a series of other options to get quality fun. For example, the weekly planner module on the website allows you to reserve for Father’s Day Brunch, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, Party Time at Bar Valet or Latin Fiesta at Le Jardin Patio Bar. In addition to other things to do in Montreal, you can also reserve during Formula 1, with races playing on TVs while DJs are doing their best to bring the atmosphere to the highest possible level. Online gambling fans will receive $25 when they open a new account, which brings them closer to the prize pool of $40,000 up for grabs. Since each bet counts, you will also benefit from CP Membership, where you can rack up Privilege Points.

Conclusion

The list of top Canadian gambling destinations doesn’t end here. We have presented you with some of the most prestigious and luxurious places that combine casinos, restaurants, hotels and spas. Each offers a different level of entertainment and targets a diverse audience — some even are family-friendly. In contrast, others hope you’ll also have time to listen to a rock band, watch a movie or take a photo of one of the world’s wonders.

While enjoying this hospitable country and its kind people, allow yourself a chance to relax and get a pleasant gambling experience.