Among francophones, the percentage increases to 41%.

33% in Quebec would vote in favour of sovereignty if Legault held a referendum

According to a new Mainstreet Research poll, 1 in 3 Quebecers (33%) would vote in favour of Quebec sovereignty if François Legault were to hold a referendum.

Among francophones, the percentage increases to 41%. Just 5% of non-francophones would be in favour of Quebec sovereignty if François Legault held a referendum.

The popularity of sovereignty grows with age, 65+ being the demographic most in favour, at 43%. 27% of Quebecers 18 to 34 years old would vote “yes” should a referendum be held.

Quebec – Independence Polling:



Remain: 67%

Independence: 33%



Mainstreet Research / June 10, 2022 / n=1404 / MOE 3% / IVR



Read More Here: https://t.co/7SC42H9gB9 — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) June 16, 2022 33% in Quebec would vote in favour of sovereignty if Legault held a referendum

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.