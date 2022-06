1 in 7 people in this country still think they have a right to tell women what they can and cannot do with their own bodies.

According to a Léger poll on abortion rights in Canada, 14% of Canadians are anti-abortion, while 80% are in favour of a woman’s right to choose.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today, half of U.S. states are expected to introduce restrictions or bans, cutting off roughly 36 million women of reproductive age from legal abortion services.

The survey also found that 70% of Canadians were concerned about the May 2 leak suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante spoke out today against Americans losing their abortion rights.

This article was originally published on May 11 and updated on June 24, 2022.

