This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Thursday, May 26

Future Islands play MTelus with opener Oh, Rose. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $52

Montreal folk band Ol’ Savannah launch They Lie in Wait at Petit Campus. 57 Prince-Arthur E., doors 8 p.m., $17.33

Another, more unconventional Montreal folk/country act, Mon Doux Saigneur, launches Fleur de l’Âge at la Tulipe. 4530 Papineau, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., $20

A second Montreal rally against Bill 96 is happening at Place du Canada. Peel & René-Levesque, 5:30 p.m.

Jardins Gamelin launches its eighth season of festivities. Berri and de Maisonneuve, 5 p.m.

