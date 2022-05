The top events in Montreal, daily.

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Friday, May 27

The Out of Space art show, silent auction and open-bar theme party is happening tonight at Maison Leporem. 96 Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $24.25

Marché des Possibles will kick off its 2022 season of festive outdoor activities tonight. Outside 77 Bernard, 5–10 p.m., free

Check out the vernissage for Montreal Loves Hip Hop, an exhibition of hip hop memorabilia that runs through July 3. 2901 St-Joseph (Lachine), 5–9 p.m.

Montreal multidisciplinary performance festival OFFTA launches with a 5 à 7 party at Usine C. 1345 Lalonde, 5– 8 p.m., free

Saturday, May 28

Mega Pop-up Vintage & Self-care promises a gathering of over 40 vendors selling vintage clothing, accessories and decor as well as self-care items, on Saturday and Sunday. 5945 Cartier, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Montreal theatre/dance festival FTA is throwing (free) afterparties nearly nightly at their HQ. 175 Président-Kennedy, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

The second edition of the Disc-O-Ritz record fair is happening at Bar le Ritz PDB. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Neon Dreams are in Montreal to play Petit Campus. 57 Prince-Arthur E., doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., $29.25

Keshi will also be in Montreal this weekend to play Théâtre Corona. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., $92

It’s your last chance to catch the Fleurs de Villes exhibition Femmes at Complexe Desjardins. 150 Ste-Catherine W., 12–5 p.m.

