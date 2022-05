This year, the dress code for “fashion’s biggest night out” is Gilded Glamour.

The Met Gala starts today at 6 p.m. and, this year, the theme is “In America.” Vogue is providing access to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet arrivals via their website and Twitter page. The dress code for “fashion’s biggest night out” is Gilded Glamour.

The 2022 Met Gala will be hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Watch the 2022 Met Gala red carpet arrivals below.

Vogue is hosting the only official #MetGala livestream of the event, co-hosted by three special guests: @HamishBowles, @VanessaHudgens and @LaLa. Watch here: https://t.co/BmcJVRTExg — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2022 WATCH: 2022 Met Gala red carpet arrivals

You can also check out the red carpet arrivals to the 2021 Met Gala in the following livestream.

Don't miss out on the 2021 #MetGala livestream starting at 5:30 PM EST: https://t.co/z9g1mo42KN — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 13, 2021 2021 Met Gala red carpet arrivals

For more in style, please visit the Style section.