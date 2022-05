“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.”

The Weather Network has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in Montreal for this afternoon and evening, with conditions capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. A risk of strong thunderstorms in Montreal can begin today as early as 3 p.m. and continue till approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the warning, lightning causes injuries and deaths every year in Canada, and Canadians are reminded to remain indoors during thunderstorms.

Stay safe out there.

