Le Cinéclub screens The Day of the Locust, Techno Worlds opens at PHI Centre, Jessica Moss launches a record, a total lunar eclipse via telescope and more.

Friday, May 13

Techno Worlds is “an exhibition at the crossroads of music, art, pop, media and technology in relation to the multifaceted techno scene, genres and political projects stemming from the subcultures of the 1980s to today.” The exhibition at the PHI Centre begins today, as does the joint afternoon exhibition at Goethe-Institut and an exploration of rave culture at the SAT in the evenings. For more details, please visit the Techno Worlds page on the PHI Centre website.

’77 Montreal presents Toronto punks PUP with openers Sheer Mag and Pinkshift at MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $39

Saturday, May 14

Véhicule Press launches the short-fiction anthology After Realism: 24 Stories for the 21st Century at Bar le Ritz PDB, with readings by some of the authors, hosted by André Forget. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., free

Composer/violinist Jessica Moss, a veteran of Montreal’s experimental music scene, launches her new album Phosphenes at la Sala Rossa, with opener Eve Parker Finley. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $17.85

Sunday, May 15

Le Cinéclub: The Film Society is screening the 1975 film The Day of the Locust, starring Donald Sutherland and Karen Black, at Cinéma du Musée. 1379-A Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $14/$11.50 seniors/$10 14–21

Plateau Astro invites Montrealers to watch the total lunar eclipse through telescopes at Jeanne Mance Park. Parc & Rachel, 10:25 p.m.–2 a.m., free

