Keshi in concert, the OFFTA and Montreal Comics Arts festivals begin, Marché des Possibles opens for the summer, the Out of Space art event/party and more.

Friday, May 27

The Out of Space art show, silent auction and open-bar theme party is happening tonight at Maison Leporem. 96 Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $24.25

Marché des Possibles is scheduled to kick off its 2022 weekends of festive outdoor activities tonight. (Keep an eye on their socials in case of a rain check.) Outside 77 Bernard, 5–10 p.m., free

Out in Lachine, the vernissage for Montreal Loves Hip Hop, an exhibition of hip hop memorabilia that runs through July 3, showcases the work of renowned local graffiti artists alongside up-and-coming talents. 2901 St-Joseph, 5–9 p.m.

Multidisciplinary performance festival OFFTA launches with a 5 à 7 party at Usine C. 1345 Lalonde, 5– 8 p.m., free

The weekend-long Montreal Comic Arts Festival also launches today. For the complete program, please visit the festival’s website.

Saturday, May 28

Mega Pop-up Vintage & Self-care promises a gathering of over 40 vendors selling vintage clothing, accessories and decor as well as self-care items, on Saturday and Sunday. 5945 Cartier, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

As part of the theatre/dance festival FTA, (free) parties are happening nearly nightly at their HQ. 175 Président-Kennedy, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

The second edition of the Disc-O-Ritz record fair is going down at Bar le Ritz PDB. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Halifax alt-pop duo Neon Dreams play Petit Campus with openers Casey Lowry and New City. 57 Prince-Arthur E., doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., $29.25

Houston pop artist Keshi will be in Montreal this weekend to play Théâtre Corona, with opener Rei Brown. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., $92

