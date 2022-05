Fran Lebowitz in conversation, Gus Englehorn launches an album, the Blue Metropolis literary fest continues, Dômesicle dance parties begin and more.

Friday, May 6

Renowned author, social critic and public speaker Fran Lebowitz is in Montreal to speak at Eglise St-Jean Baptiste. She’ll be in conversation with Josh Freed for 30 minutes, followed by a 60-minute audience Q&A and a book-signing afterwards. 4237 Henri-Julien, 8 p.m., $55–$71.50

German DJ Paul Van Dyk begins his Off the Record tour in Montreal tonight, playing Newspeak with support from Insomnia and Chris Element. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $48.65–$54.42

Saturday, May 7

Montreal singer-songwriter Gus Englehorn launches his new album Dungeon Master at l’Escogriffe with Bibi Club and Kaël Mercader. 4461 St-Denis, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

SAT begins its series of Dômesicle parties for the season. 1201 St-Laurent, free terrasse sets at 5 p.m., Satosphere sets at 8 p.m., $18

Sunday, May 8

Montreal literary festival Blue Metropolis presents Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Ukrainian Literature but Never Asked, with Oksana Lutsyshyna and Mélanie Loisel. Hotel 10, Salle Jardin, 10 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m., $20

Buffalo, NY rapper Conway the Machine brings his Love Will Get You Killed tour to Montreal, playing le National. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $35.75

