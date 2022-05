The Lemon Twigs, Destroyer and Hatchie in concert, stand-up comic Randy Komi, dancing about algorithms and more.

One of Canada’s great contemporary singer-songwriters, Destroyer (aka Dan Bejar), is in Montreal to play an all-ages show at Théâtre Fairmount with opener Rosali. 5240 Parc, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $37.63

Australian singer-songwriter Hatchie is in Montreal to play Bar le Ritz with opener Caroline Loveglow. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., 8 p.m., $21.11

From Long Island, NY, ’70s radio rock revivalists the Lemon Twigs (aka D’Addario brothers) are in Montreal to play le Belmont with openers Tchotchke. 4483 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $29.25

Five local performers known collectively as lcr.i/group/2019-2022 “experiment with choreography as a vulgarized social algorithm” in Simon Portigal’s dance/interdisciplinary show Fragile & Useless at la Chapelle Scenes Contemporaines. Though there are four performances tonight through May 13, tonight’s is half-price. 3700 St-Dominique,7 p.m., $15

Stand-up comic Randy Komi performs at the 3rd Floor Comedy Club, with support from Tom Murphy, Michelle Forrester and Kyra Carleton. 2015 Crescent, 8 p.m., $7.61

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.