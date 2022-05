Deerhoof & Crabe play night 1 of Distorsion fest, Semaine Jazz Saint-Henri continues, the Franklin Electric, Palm Ghosts and Shad in concert & more.

Pscyh rock music festival Distorsion kicks off its three-night run with San Francisco indie heroes Deerhoof, Editrix (a trio from Easthampton, Massachusetts) and Montreal duo Crabe at Théatre Plaza, with projections by Anthony Piazza. 6545 St-Hubert, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $30

Montreal anthemic-rock band the Franklin Electric are playing MTelus with opener Edwin Raphael. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $44.25

Nashville post-punk/dream-pop band Palm Ghosts play Turbo Haüs with Montreal bands the Ember Glows and Boar God. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

Toronto rapper Shad plays Bar le Ritz PDB with opener Just John. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. $27.51

One of several events happening tonight as part of Semaine Jazz Saint Henri, Nicole Glover performs with Kevin Dean, Taurey Butler, Mike de Masi and Valérie Lacombe, and she has a second show tomorrow if you can’t make it tonight. (There’s also a Vin & Vinyle 5 à 7 at BBAM! Gallery.) 3716 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $25

