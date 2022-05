Benee, Aurora, Bob Log III and RIP Pop Mutant in concert, the second Montreal Alliance home game and more.

The city’s newly minted basketball team, the Montreal Alliance, has their second home game at the Verdun Auditorium tonight, against the Ottawa BlackJacks. 4110 LaSalle, 7:30 p.m., $20–$35

The former frontman for Montreal alt stars We Are Wolves, Alex Ortiz, is back as RIP Pop Mutant, launching an album and hosting a vernissage tonight at Galerie HOY — both titled Fluxus Pop. For more, read our recent interview with Ortiz. 5171 St-Laurent, vernissage 5:30 p.m., performance 6:30 p.m.

Helmeted one-man rock band Bob Log III is back in Montreal to play Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Bambies. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $24.56

Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora plays Montreal in support of her latest, fourth LP The Gods We Can Touch, at MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m, $49.98

New Zealand alt-pop/R&B singer-songwriter Benee is in Montreal tonight to play Théâtre Corona tonight opener Dreamer Boy. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m., $44

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.