Son Lux and Imagine Dragons in concert, Voices From Ukraine at the Centaur and more.

Tonight at the Centaur Theatre, Voices From Ukraine is a bilingual presentation of work from contemporary Ukrainian playwrights. 453 St-François-Xavier, 7 p.m., free with reservation

The 2022 edition of Productions Carmagnole’s recurring erotic circus show Les Érotisseries begins its almost nightly run at Espace Libre, through May 21, with all but 4 of 15 shows sold out. 1945 Fullum, 8 p.m., $35/$27 students

The Montreal Jazz Fest presents experimental post-rock/electronic band Son Lux with opener Emily Wells at le Studio HD. 305 Ste-Catherine W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $31.50

The big, big show in Montreal tonight is Imagine Dragons with openers AVIV at the Bell Centre. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m., $54–$454

L’Annexe Dépanneur Café hosts Micro Amour, a weekly open mic event hosted by local singer-songwriter Philémon Cimon. Bar and café service will be available throughout the event, while the kitchen closes at 9 p.m. 200 Bernard W., 7–10 p.m., free entry

