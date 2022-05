Jardins Gamelin opens for the summer, Ol’ Savannah and Mon Doux Saigneur launch albums, an anti-Bill 96 rally and more.

Baltimore synth-pop four-piece Future Islands are in Montreal to play MTelus with opener Oh, Rose. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $52

Montreal folk band Ol’ Savannah (#4 Best Band and #2 Best Country/Folk Band in this year’s Best of MTL readers poll) launch their new album They Lie in Wait at Petit Campus, with openers Slowinks and Santosh Lalonde. 57 Prince-Arthur E., doors 8 p.m., $17.33

A more unconventional Montreal folk/country act, Mon Doux Saigneur, is also launching a new album today, titled Fleur de l’Âge, at la Tulipe. The opening act is No Waves. 4530 Papineau, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., $20

A second rally against Bill 96 is happening at Place du Canada. Peel & René-Levesque, 5:30 p.m.

Jardins Gamelin is launching its eighth season of festivities, mounting regularly scheduled live performances, DJs, bars and food. Berri and de Maisonneuve, 5 p.m.

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.