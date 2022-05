Festival TransAmériques begins, The Teaches of Peaches live at MTelus, Canadian indie rock supergroup Anyway Gang in concert, Sophia Bel launches her album at Foufs and more.

Festival TransAmériques begins today, taking over Montreal theatres with plays, dance performances and other spectacular events through June 9, including the Holoscenes human aquarium at Esplanade Tranquille downtown (May 25–29). See our FTA highlights here, and visit the festival’s website for the full program and tickets.

Toronto-born-and-raised star of the international electro scene Peaches returns to Montreal to perform her classic album The Teaches of Peaches live at MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $61

Montreal pop punk singer-songwriter Sophia Bel launches her album Anxious Avoidant at Foufounes Electriques. Read more about Bel and her debut album here. 87 Ste-Catherine E., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $17.69

Canadian indie/rock supergroup Anyway Gang — featuring Sam Roberts, Sloan’s Chris Murphy, Hollerado’s Menno Versteeg and Tokyo Police Club’s Dave Monks — are in Montreal tonight, playing Petit Campus with opener Wyatt C. Louis. 57 Prince-Arthur E., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $29.25

Spoken-word poet Hoda Adra launches a series of four shows at MAI. Titled A, this solo performance-art piece (in French) is about leaving a fictional land where pink blobs choke women’s voices. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 7:30 p.m. May 25–29, $28/$22 students & seniors (not suitable for kids under 10)

