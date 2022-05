The Santa Teresa Festival kicks off with Coeur de Pirate, Kaytranada plays Parc Jean-Drapeau, a vernissage in conjunction with the Indigenous Contemporary Art Biennale and more.

While tomorrow second Kaytranada show at Parc Jean-Drapeau is sold out, somehow there are still tickets available for today’s Off Piknic (Electronik) event. The world-renowned Montreal producer headlines a nice bill that also features his brother Lou Phelps, Planet Giza, Sango and Taima. Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau, 4 p.m., $47.84, VIP 2 $82.63, VIP 3 $91.32

The Santa Teresa festival in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec (less than an hour away from downtown Montreal) kicks off today with a show by Coeur de Pirate. The festival’s headliners are Jimmy Eat World, Princess Nokia and $not. Sainte-Thérèse d’Avila Church (10 de l’Eglise, Sainte-Thérèse), 9:15 p.m., $54.74

In conjunction with their upcoming Mika Rottenberg exhibition (which begins on Saturday), the MAC presents a live chat with the New York-based artist at the Canadian Centre for Architecture. 1920 Baile, 6 p.m., free

Also hosted by the CCA, an online workshop for kids, Deciding Together, is happening three times today for different age groups. This is the first in a series of weekly collaborations between the CCA and the Art Gallery of Ontario, in an effort to “explore art and architecture through the lens of storytelling.” Online, 9:30 a.m. (K to Grade 3), 10:30 a.m. (Grades 4 to 8), 12:30 p.m. (Grades 9 to 12)

Check out the vernissage for Land Back, an exhibition of work by Indigenous artists at la Guilde. The exhibition is part of the 6th edition of the Biennale d’art contemporain autochtone (BACA), which begins on Saturday. 1356 Sherbrooke W., 6–8 p.m., free

