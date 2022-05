MTL 24/24 presents Micro Ouvert at la Tulipe, the Museum of Fine Arts’ Monochrome party, the Melting Pot variety show and more.

The MTL 24/24 conference and event series Au sommet de la nuit kicks off tonight with a speaker’s corner event where Montrealers are invited to speak about their experiences, hopes, dreams and concerns about Montreal nightlife. The event will take place at la Tulipe, which was recently threatened with closure due to repeated noise complaints by one douchebag who moved into the non-residential building that houses the music venue. 4530 Papineau, nightlife committee meeting 6 p.m., speaker’s corner 7:30 p.m., free with registration

The Museum of Fine Arts hosts its monthly Monochrome Party, complementing the ongoing Nicolas Party exhibition L’Heure Mauve with a blue-themed event. Expect the usual Wednesday half-price museum entry, a DJ set by OJPB, a cocktail, workshop, photobooth and a screening of Akira Kurosawa’s Dersu Uzala (Nicolas Party’s choice for the event). 1380 Sherbrooke W., 5–9 p.m., $12

The McCord Museum screens the hour-long photography documentary Elliott Erwitt – Silence Sounds Good, along with the short film Flowing Water. 690 Sherbrooke W. (J. Armand Bombardier Theatre), 6 p.m., free (registration required)

The Théâtre Sainte-Catherine Melting Pot Talent Show promises a wide variety of entertainment, from stand-up comedy and burlesque to improv and live music. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $20

Nomadic singer-songwriter Whitney K plays Bar le Ritz PDB with opener Bells Larsen. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $18.80

