Local bands Bronswick, Easy Tiger and Navet Confit launch new records, Dinosaur Jr. in concert and more.

Alt rock monarchs Dinosaur Jr. are making good on a postponed Montreal date, playing le National tonight with acclaimed local opener Myriam Gendron. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $43

Montreal duo Bronswick launch their new album Entre mes insomnies at Ausgang Plaza with opener Audrey Curadeau. 6524 St-Hubert, 7 p.m., $13.76

Montreal indie rock artist Navet Confit launches his new album Bonjour with a rare band performance at Salon Particulier. 4851 Bordeaux, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $10

Montreal indie pop duo Easy Tiger launch their debut EP Breakfast in Bed at l’Escogriffe with a four-piece backup band. 4461 St-Denis, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., free (no advance ticket sales)

n10.as radio launches their annual fundraising event with a one-off club night at Datcha, IRL and online. 98 Laurier W., 10 p.m.

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.