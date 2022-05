Virginie B launches an album, PHI Foundation focuses on Montreal with the live event Acknowledging This Place, Battle of Wits presents Stand-up St-Henri and more.

In conjunction with the Stan Douglas photography exhibition Revealing Narratives (which continues till May 22), PHI Foundation presents Acknowledging This Place, a celebration and critique of Montreal and its place in history. The event will feature short screenings, a reading and a performance. 451 St-Jean, 7 p.m., free with registration

Indiana alt blues band Houndmouth are in Montreal to play le Studio TD (fka l’Astral) with opener Sam Filiatreau. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $42.50

Elspeth Wright hosts Stand-up St-Henri, a Battle of Wits presentation at Montreal Improv. 3716 Notre-Dame W., 9–11 p.m., $9.29

Montreal singer-songwriter Virginie B launches her album Insula at Ausgang Plaza. 6524 St-Hubert, 7–10 p.m., $15

L’Heure Mauve, the exhibition by Swiss artist Nicolas Party, continues at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts through Oct. 16. Read more about the exhibition here. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m., by reservation, $24/$16 for ages 21–30/6–20 free

