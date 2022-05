Anticipation for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, out later this month, has prompted a surge in popularity for the 1986 Tom Cruise classic.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are Spider-Man: No Way Home (VOD), Uncharted (VOD) and Top Gun (Crave).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Crave), Better Call Saul (Netflix & Prime Video) and Gaslit (Crave).

