The first group of Ukrainian refugees will arrive in Montreal on May 29

The government of Canada has announced that the first group of Ukrainian refugees to settle in Montreal will arrive in the city on May 29. The group of approximately 300 will board a flight from Warsaw, Poland, chartered by the government of Canada.

Two other flights, also carrying 300 Ukrainian refugees each, will arrive in Winnipeg on May 23 and Halifax on June 2.

Access to the flights is free for those who have already obtained visas, and seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. In March, the government announced a program that would allow Ukrainian refugees to live in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years.

The refugees will have free accommodations for 14 days upon arrival courtesy of the federal government, which will work with the provinces and territories to extend accommodations beyond that.

“Canada is doing everything it can to support Ukrainians before and after they arrive in Canada. Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced and forced to flee their homes, and these charter flights will help make sure that those who want to come to Canada have the support they need. We’ll continue to work with provinces and territories, settlement organizations and NGOs to make sure Ukrainians feel at home in their new communities.” —Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser

Canadians continue to warmly welcome Ukrainians fleeing war 🇺🇦🇨🇦



Canada is organizing 3 chartered flights for those arriving under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel.



Flights will land in Winnipeg on May 23, in Montreal on May 29, and in Halifax on June 2. — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) May 11, 2022

