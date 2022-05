A plurality of Canadians want the Bank of Canada to take a wait-and-see approach before raising interest rates again.

The Bank of Canada is raising interest rates this week, but should they?

According to CBC, Market Makers have confirmed that the Bank of Canada will increase its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5%, in order to keep inflation under control. Inflation is currently at a 30-year-high, at 6.8%.

The Angus Reid Institute released a study last week assessing Canadians’ opinions about the next steps that the Bank of Canada should take regarding interest rates.

While Canadians are most likely to want the Bank of Canada to keep interest rates unchanged (45%), they are twice as likely to want interest rates to be lowered to reduce inflation (27%), rather than increased to ensure that the housing and investment markets don’t fall (13%).

“The impact of rising interest rates will be felt by Canadians on their mortgages, whether they are on a variable rate or looking to renew their fixed rate mortgages. As well, it’s expected rising interest rates will cool the housing market by decreasing demand as buyers will not be able to qualify for as large as a mortgage as before, or are pushed out of the market entirely.” —Angus Reid Institute

