Sugar Sammy reminds Quebec women that gummy bears are meant to be eaten

Following a gross incident involving UQAM girl/Only Fans ”star” Hélène Boudreau, gummy bears, feces and a laptop, Sugar Sammy has reminded Quebec women that gummy bears are meant to be eaten, and consumed through the mouth. (You can watch Boudreau’s description of what happened in the Tweet below.)

Sugar Sammy shared the video from a recent Montreal secret show via an Instagram Story (which has since been deleted), starting the segment by referring to Quebec women as “independent, strong and careerist, who don’t like when someone mansplains to them.” He then proceeded to give them the aforementioned advice.

To catch Sugar Sammy at any of his upcoming shows, please click here.

Hélène Boudreau fait un live qui marquera les annales. 🙊 pic.twitter.com/GmXmoBnH7Y — QC scoop (@QCscoop_) April 28, 2022 Sugar Sammy reminds Quebec women that gummy bears are meant to be eaten

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit the Comedy section.