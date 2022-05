A $50-million agreement has been confirmed with SpaceX and its subsidiary Starlink to bring high-speed internet to 10,000 homes across the province.

Quebec is teaming up with Elon Musk & SpaceX to provide high-speed internet province-wide

Quebec Premier François Legault has announced that the Quebec government is “joining forces” with Elon Musk-owned aerospace manufacturer SpaceX to provice high-speed internet to almost 100% of homes in the province.

Le gouvernement du Québec s'allie à SpaceX pour compléter le branchement de près de 100 % des foyers à Internet haute vitesse.https://t.co/wHQ5aqeWa1 — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 10, 2022 The Quebec government has teamed up with Elon Musk and SpaceX to provide high-speed internet province-wide via Starlink.

