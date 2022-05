Quebecers will soon be able to show their faces everywhere but public transit, medical settings and senior homes.

Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau announced in a press conference this morning that the province will end its mask mandate for indoor public places on May 14. Quebec officials previously announced the end of masks across the province at the end of April, and early May for public transit, but extended the mandate till mid-May. The mandate will remain in place on public transit for the time being, hospitals, medical clinics and CHSLDs.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions in Quebec have decreased over the past week, and public health has seen a gradual drop in cases.

The prominent variant in the province is still BA.2, which is far more contagious than Omicron.

Dr. Boileau has reminded the public that we are not out of the pandemic yet, and to be as careful as possible.

En date du 3 mai

