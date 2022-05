Fougere had been abducted in Sainte-Adèle on May 24.

The AMBER Alert in Quebec is now over, and 3-year-old Ozzie Fougere has been found safe and sound. An alert was issued following the abduction of Fougere by 21-year-old Madison Loft in Sainte-Adèle on May 24 at 9 p.m.

Alerte AMBER terminée. L’enfant et la suspecte ont été retrouvées saines et sauves dans le secteur de Sainte-Adèle.



AMBER Alert lifted. Child and suspect have been located safe and sound in Saint-Adele area. — RéseauEnfantsRetour (@EnfantsRetour) May 25, 2022 Quebec AMBER Alert over: 3-year-old Ozzie Fougere found safe and sound

