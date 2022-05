Allison Russell, Tortoise, Martha Wainwright and Priyanka are among the acts playing the festival’s 21st edition, Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.

POP Montreal drops the first wave of its 2022 music festival lineup

The 21st edition of the POP Montreal International Music Festival is happening from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, and today they dropped the first wave of the 2022 lineup.

Among the first names are Montreal singer-songwriters Allison Russell and Martha Wainwright, Chicago post-rock heroes Tortoise, L.A. punks the Linda Lindas, U.K. funk pioneers Cymande, Ghanaian electro rapper Ata Kak and Canada’s Drag Race 2020 winner Priyanka.

While POP has been somewhat lucky during the previous two pandemic editions to be able to mount a festival at all, this will be the first edition since 2019 where their five days of live shows, parties and art, film, fashion and kids’ events will be happening “normally,” without restrictions, with alcohol — inshallah.

