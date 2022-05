Ferreyra had been missing since Feb. 8.

The SPVM have confirmed that police have found 15-year-old Montreal boy Christopher Ferreyra, whose relatives feared for his safety after he went missing Feb. 8 in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

Montreal police thanked the public for their help, and confirmed Ferreyra was found as a result of a citizen report.

Christopher Ferreyra was found safe and sound as a result of a citizen report. Thank you for your help. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/2xBjhEzHLq — Police MontrĂ©al (@SPVM) May 20, 2022 SPVM UPDATE: Police have found missing 15-year-old Montreal boy Christopher Ferreyra

