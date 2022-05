It’s the start of the first blockbuster summer in three years, but May also brings exciting titles from Céline Sciamma, Alex Garland, Gaspar Noé, Apichatpong Weerasethakul and more.

For the first time since 2019, blockbuster season is here, kicking off in full force with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6) and the much-delayed Top Gun: Maverick (May 27). As one of Marvel’s most popular characters, the box office success of Doctor Strange is practically a slam-dunk. It’s still unclear whether Top Gun will recapture the lightning in a bottle of the 1986 original, best known for its homoerotic subtext and killer soundtrack. But there are a lot more new movies to watch in May.

Vortex (New movies to watch in May)

Looking for something a little more French? Montreal will finally get theatrical screenings for both Petite Maman (May 6) and Gaspar Noé’s Vortex (May 6). Petite Maman from director Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) is a tender look at an eight-year-old girl’s friendship with another child she meets in the woods. Vortex is something a little different from the director who brought you Enter the Void and Irreversible and is a remarkably human look at an elderly couple struck by dementia.

Firestarter (New movies to watch in May)

It’s also a big month for boundary-pushing transgression with a new adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter (May 13) from director Keith David, who directed the still underseen horror movie The Vigil (2019) set within Orthodox Jewish traditions. For something a little sexier, the hotly anticipated Pleasure (May 20) is about a young woman leaving her small town in Sweden to become a porn star in Los Angeles. There’s also a new movie from Alex Garland (Ex-Machina) called Men (May 20) about a woman (the always electric Jessie Buckley) going on a solo trip after the death of her husband, only to be terrorized by someone or something in the woods.

For animation fans, the Belcher family will be hitting the big screen for the first time with the release of The Bob’s Burger Movie (May 27) at the end of the month. A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer.

Memoria (New movies to watch in May)

For the true cinephiles, there’s a chance to watch (or rewatch) Thai master Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s latest, Memoria (May 20). Starring Tilda Swinton as a Scottish woman travelling in Colombia who begins to hear strange sounds and goes on a meditative spiritual journey. If you’ve never seen one of Joe’s movies (as he’s known by his fans) prepare for something slow, but open your heart in order to experience a mystical experience.

As always, there’s some local cinema including a new movie by Renée Beaulieu’s Inès (May 6), about a 20-year-old woman trying to break away from her father’s influence to build her own identity; Peace by Chocolate (May 6) a comedy-drama about a Syrian refugee struggling to readapt to small-town life after the bombing of his father’s chocolate factory; and Gabor (May 27), a documentary from Joannie Lafrenière about Hungarian photographer Gabor Szilasi. If you’ve seen any of Lafrenière’s other work, you know this is far from a conventional documentary.

Wings of Desire by Wim Wenders

Finally, if you’re one of those people who think that movies used to be better “back in the day,” the Cinémathèque québécoise will be presenting a Wim Wenders retrospective running from May 3 to June 4. The selection of films that includes Alice in the Cities (May 4), Kings of the Road (May 16) and Wings of Desire (May 31) is called Cities and Roads.

This article was originally published in the May issue of Cult MTL. See what’s screening in local cinemas here.

