Montreal was named one of the best places in the world to travel to this summer

According to a report by CNN Travel, Montreal has been named one of the best places in the world to travel to this summer. Montreal was chosen due to its wide range of summer festivals, including MURAL, Fringe, Jazz, Montreal Pride and more.

Of course, the report also encourages travellers to try our delicious bagels, from St. Viateur and Fairmount in particular.

Also included on the list of best places to travel to this summer are Singapore, Greece and New York, among others.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared the news via Twitter.

.@CNN recommande aux touristes internationaux de visiter Montréal pour sa vaste programmation de festivals tous plus excitants les uns que les autres.



.@CNN recommande aux touristes internationaux de visiter Montréal pour sa vaste programmation de festivals tous plus excitants les uns que les autres.



Et aussi pour déguster nos délicieux bagels! 😉 #polmtlhttps://t.co/nHUNgiMTE6 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 30, 2022

