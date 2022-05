The local ready-made meal company is now delivering over 4 million meals per year.

Montreal ready-to-eat meal company WeCook has just reached a milestone, having served its 100,000th client. The company, whose mandate is to produce “home-delivered prepared meals that are as healthy as they are tasty,” delivered over 4 million meals in 2021 and are on track to surpass that this year.

“WeCook is proud to have been able to help 100,000 people save time on a daily basis and enjoy nutritious, convenient and varied meals to help them thrive in their lives. We want to personally thank you for being a part of this movement. Our commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and offering you extra time to do what you love is stronger than ever, thanks to you!” —WeCook

In Nov. 2021, WeCook hired former Joe Beef executive chef Gab Drapeau to be head of culinary operations.

