The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) has released their ranking of the top cities for international association meetings, and Montreal has ranked 1st in North America for the 6th consecutive year. Montreal was also ranked the 7th best convention city in the world.

Tourisme Montréal shared the news, outlining why Montreal continues to rank so highly.

“Once again, our city’s unique blend of innovation and joie de vivre outpaced other leading cities like New York, Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver. Over the course of 2021, 68 international associations chose Montreal, filling the calendar at venues like the trend-setting Palais des congrès de Montréal, the city’s universities and other unique and innovative venue spaces. Those events brought thousands of attendees who experienced Montreal’s cozy hotels and patented hospitality.” —Tourisme Montréal

