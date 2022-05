We can’t decide whether Mandalaurier, Lionel-Grogu, Chewbacadie or Beaubien-Fett is our favourite.

Montreal metro stations get the Star Wars Day treatment for May the Fourth

As today is May the Fourth, the STM has renamed some of the metro stations in Montreal in honour of Star Wars Day. Mandalaurier, Lionel-Grogu, Chewbacadie and Beaubien-Fett are some of the best ones — props to the STM for a pretty clever idea overall.

The STM has asked Montrealers which of the intergalactic metro station names is their favourite. You can check them all out in the slider below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STM Mouvement collectif (@stminfo)

