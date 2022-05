“We are currently working to find a solution, one week before the festival.”

Jeffrey Lamar Williams, better known as rapper Young Thug, was among 28 people indicted this afternoon on gang-related racketeering charges following his arrest in Atlanta on Monday. Young Thug was supposed to be a headliner at the 2022 edition of the Metro Metro Festival in Montreal, kicking off the three-night hip hop event on May 20. The festival shared the following statement with Cult MTL:

“We learned the news about Young Thug at the same time as you. We are currently working to find a solution, one week before the festival. We will get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.” —Metro Metro Festival following the indictment of Young Thug

Lil Pump is headlining Metro Metro on Saturday, and Playboi Carti will close the festival on Sunday night. The event is taking place at the Olympic Park Esplanade.

Fellow Georgia rapper Gunna was also arrested as part of the same sweep in Atlanta yesterday, which targeted affiliates of the Young Slime Life organization who had allegedly violated the RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations).

Rolling Stone is reporting that prosecutors want to use Young Thug’s lyrics against him in court.

