Fleurs de Villes is collaborating with local florists on a stunning installation in the Quartier des Spectacles.

Fleurs de Villes: FEMMES, featuring 13 installations celebrating remarkable women, is now on display in Montreal, from May 20 to 29. The first Fleurs de Villes exhibition to be mounted in this city, a co-presentation of Complexe Desjardins and Quartiers des Spectacles, features fresh flowers from Montreal florists, depicting women in floral couture including Celine Dion, Malala Yousafzai, Marie-Philip Poulin, Elizabeth Taylor, Coco Chanel, Nina Simone, Serena Williams, Frida Kahlo and Amelia Earhart.

“We believe this is a particularly good time to launch Fleurs de Villes: FEMMES, as the public is eager to get out and experience new things with family and friends. The exhibit will offer the opportunity to learn about these important women who have left their mark on history.” —Fleurs de Villes co-founder Tina Barkley

This article was originally published on April 25 and updated on May 20.

For more details about the Montreal edition of Fleurs de Villes: FEMMES, please visit the Fleurs de Villes website.

