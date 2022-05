The Montreal Canadiens joined the city of Montreal in spreading messages of love, awareness and support for the LGBTQ2IA+ community.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the inclusive flag is flying at City Hall today to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. The city of Montreal has been raising flags to celebrate this day since 2020.

“This serves as a strong reminder that our administration is determined to make Montreal an inclusive city for all.” —Valérie Plante

The Montreal Canadiens also shared a statement marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, saying that they stand with the LGBTQ2IA+ community.

