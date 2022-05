Edson Clay Junior Lopez Barthold was last seen on May 12 in Mercier/Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

MISSING: Montreal police asking for public’s help to find 16-year-old boy

Montreal police have announced that the SPVM are looking for Edson Clay Junior Lopez Barthold, a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen on May 12 in Mercier/Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. His family have reason to fear for his safety.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

Edson Clay Junior Lopez Barthold, 16 years old, was last seen on May 12th 2022 in the Mercier/Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. His family fears for his safety. Thank you for retweeting. #SPVM #MISSING ^RM pic.twitter.com/Xz0V2bmduk — Police Montréal (@SPVM) May 17, 2022 Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find Edson Clay Junior Lopez Barthold, a missing 16-year-old boy.

For more on missing persons in Montreal, please visit the SPVM website.

