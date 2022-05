KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil starts tomorrow in the Old Port of Montreal

KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil opens tomorrow in the Old Port of Montreal, and will run until Aug. 14.

KOOZA is a more traditional Cirque show focusing on “acrobatic performance and the art of clowning.” The show originally debuted in Montreal in 2007, and has been seen by over eight million fans around the world.

The company announced last year that they signed a 10-year deal to keep their headquarters in the Old Port of Montreal.

Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the announcement, noting that “this is excellent economic and cultural news for Montreal.”

